HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Multiple Huntsville restaurants are donating 20% of their sales to four charities supporting Ukraine. Power Brand Hospitality Group is hosting a fundraiser on Monday, March 28.

The restaurants in Huntsville that are participating are:

Melt 201 Jefferson St N Suite I Huntsville, AL 35801 Open until 9:00pm

Schlotzsky’s 11120 Memorial Parkway SW Huntsville, AL 35803 4319 University Dr Huntsville, AL 35816 Both open until 9:00pm

Super Chix 2319 Memorial Parkway SW Suite 100 Huntsville, AL 35801 Open until 9:00pm



Urban Cookhouse 325 Bridge Street Suite 105 Huntsville, AL 35806 Open until 8:00pm

Nothing but Noodles 4800 Whitesburg Drive Huntsville, AL 35802 6125 University Drive Huntsville, AL 35806 Both open until 9:00pm

Phil Sandoval’s 6125 University Drive Huntsville, AL 35806 Open until 9:00pm



The fundraiser applies to dine in, carry out or curbside purchases.

Power Brand Hospitality Group is donating the proceeds from the fundraiser to four charities.

Ukrainian Congress Committee of America

United Ukrainian American Relief Committee, Inc.

Revived Soldiers Ukraine

UNWLA: Ukrainian National Women’s League of America, Inc.

Lauren Cox, the Marketing Director for Super Chix, said “we definitely want to show our support of what’s going on over there.” She continued, “we just wanted to do our part and give back as much as we can.”

In an interview with News 19 she said, “you can eat lunch at one place, and then take your family out for dinner at another one.”