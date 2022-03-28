HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Multiple Huntsville restaurants are donating 20% of their sales to four charities supporting Ukraine. Power Brand Hospitality Group is hosting a fundraiser on Monday, March 28.
The restaurants in Huntsville that are participating are:
- Melt
- 201 Jefferson St N Suite I Huntsville, AL 35801
- Open until 9:00pm
- Schlotzsky’s
- 11120 Memorial Parkway SW Huntsville, AL 35803
- 4319 University Dr Huntsville, AL 35816
- Both open until 9:00pm
- Super Chix
- 2319 Memorial Parkway SW Suite 100 Huntsville, AL 35801
- Open until 9:00pm
- Urban Cookhouse
- 325 Bridge Street Suite 105 Huntsville, AL 35806
- Open until 8:00pm
- Nothing but Noodles
- 4800 Whitesburg Drive Huntsville, AL 35802
- 6125 University Drive Huntsville, AL 35806
- Both open until 9:00pm
- Phil Sandoval’s
- 6125 University Drive Huntsville, AL 35806
- Open until 9:00pm
The fundraiser applies to dine in, carry out or curbside purchases.
Power Brand Hospitality Group is donating the proceeds from the fundraiser to four charities.
- Ukrainian Congress Committee of America
- United Ukrainian American Relief Committee, Inc.
- Revived Soldiers Ukraine
- UNWLA: Ukrainian National Women’s League of America, Inc.
Lauren Cox, the Marketing Director for Super Chix, said “we definitely want to show our support of what’s going on over there.” She continued, “we just wanted to do our part and give back as much as we can.”
In an interview with News 19 she said, “you can eat lunch at one place, and then take your family out for dinner at another one.”