SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WHNT) — For many, Thanksgiving is about spending time with your friends and family, being thankful for what you have, and eating a delicious meal.

Holy Smokes BBQ and several churches in Scottsboro wanted to make sure anyone in the community who wanted a Thanksgiving meal was able to get one.

On Thanksgiving day, Holy Smokes BBQ’s owner, Berry Shelton started his day around 3:00am, to get things rolling. Shelton and volunteers got the meat cooking, along with all the typical side dishes like greened beans, dressing, cranberry sauce, and rolls.

They welcomed in anyone who wanted a meal, and handed them out drive-through style for free.

“It’s a blessing to be able to help somebody in need” Shelton said. He said they can “just come through and get a meal if they don’t have anywhere to go.”

The free Thanksgiving meal giveaway was scheduled from 11:00am until 2:00pm.

However, Shelton said folks started lining up early, so they started sending out meals early.

When News 19 arrived around 11:15am, there was a line of cars all the way down the street, full of people hoping to get a plate.

Holy Smokes was assisted by several local churches including the Gathering Church of God, Randall’s Chapel United Methodist Church, Pathway Baptist Church, United Methodist Church, Larkinsville Methodist Church, and also Liberty Restaurant, Hover’s Bakery and Berry & Dunn.

Pastors from the Gathering Church of God and Pathway Baptist Church were on hand during the event. They helped package food boxes and run them to people waiting in the line.

They told News 19 that events like this are to spread a feeling of community.

“Nobody is doing this for the glory, we’re just helping” said Pastor Matt Beaty of the Gathering Church of God.

Joe Moore, Pastor at Pathway Baptist Church said, “Sometimes just letting the folks know that you care means a whole lot and will go a long way, and this is our way of doing that.”

One person who received a meal told News 19, “Holy Smokes does this every year and we are so grateful and thankful.”

Shelton said in the past three years the number of people who have shown up to receive a meal has grown and grown. They expected this year to be their biggest turnout yet, and had enough food to make more than a thousand plates.