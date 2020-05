(WHNT) – If you’re planning to get on the road, the Alabama Department of Transportation wants you to know that the rest areas and welcome centers are open.

According to ALDOT, the staff cleans and sanitizes frequently used areas– like door handles and faucets throughout the day.

They say deep cleanings are done in the restrooms once a week.

A phone number to contact ALDOT directly will be posted inside each rest area and welcome centers if you need to call them for any information.