HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Several apartments were damaged in a fire at a Huntsville apartment complex Thursday morning.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue said firefighters responded to a fire on Quail Court, located off Bailey Cove Road, around 11 a.m.

Firefighters said the fire was found in a kitchen wall between two units.

Four units were damaged in the fire.

The Red Cross is helping residents who were displaced by the fire.

The cause is under investigation.