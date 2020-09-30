Researchers: Dolphins found dead were stranded during Sally

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (AP) — Researchers in Alabama say six dolphins found dead in a marsh likely became stranded as Hurricane Sally swept through the area this month.

The Alabama Marine Mammal Stranding Network said Tuesday that a paddleboarder on Dauphin Island first spotted the remains Friday.

The organization responded to find the bodies of six female Atlantic spotted dolphins hidden in the tall marsh grass.

Examinations found their stomachs nearly empty, meaning they may have been stranded alive for several days.

Researchers said they believe the marine mammals came into the Mississippi Sound after becoming disoriented in the Gulf during Hurricane Sally.

The storm made landfall near Gulf Shores on Sept. 16.