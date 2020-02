Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A new study finds most bacteria on the touch screens we use every day are immune to antibiotics.

The latest research comes from a team at the Rochester Institute of Technology in New York.

While the touchscreens on our phones have a lot of bacteria, researchers found community touch screens like those at the airport or bank are much worse.

Professor Andres Hudson at RIT said 35,000 people in the United States die each year from contact with antibiotic-resistant bacteria.