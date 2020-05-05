Rescued animals undergoing rehabilitation in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. – A long road to recovery is underway for more than 100 animals taken from a single home. The work continues to get those animals into a place where they can recover.

The animal hoarding case was uncovered in Lincoln County, Tenn. last week. The animal rescue organization Redemption Road Rescue says they are working to rehabilitate 38 animals from the home, including mini horses, mini donkeys, sheep, and birds.

We’ve had people reach out to us asking if the animals can be adopted. It will be a while for most before that is possible.

“We’ve just got to get them some healthy food, get the parasites gone, get them vetted. Then once these guys are healthy, we only adopt out healthy animals. We won’t send an animal on to an adopter until they are healthy,” said Lori Collins with Redemption Road Rescue.

Redemption Road Rescue is a non-profit rescue group and is seeking donations to help them with the animals rescued from Lincoln County.

More information on how to donate or help their efforts can be found on their Facebook page.