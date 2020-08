DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Police say the Decatur Rescue Squad and the DPD Boat Unit searched the Tennessee River, looking for someone who jumped off a bridge.

The department says officers were called to the Southern Railway Drawbridge at approximately 6:30 Monday morning. The officers negotiated with that person for about an hour.

The department says the person jumped from the bridge around 7:50.

