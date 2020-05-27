Rescue diver discusses dangers of swimming at Little River Canyon National Preserve

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – Little River Canyon National Preserve averages about two drownings each year, according to park ranger Matt Switzer.

There have been three so far during 2020, plus one water rescue where the woman survived.

The first drowning of 2020 at Little River Canyon National Preserve was in April.

Marshall and Jackson County Sheriff’s officials told WHNT News 19 they don’t necessarily have any dangerous swimming holes.

They said the only hotspot for drownings there is in Buck’s Pocket State Park, where drivers have been swept off of the bridge in the last couple of years during flooding.

Fischer Rescue Squad Lieutenant and diver Tim Williams said a rainy spring in the Tennessee Valley means a stronger river flow at Little River Falls.

He said that it’s the high, swift waters that are making swimming dangerous there.

Williams shared a video of Monday’s water rescue.

The woman who was swept over the top of the falls was saved, but others over a week’s time, were not as lucky.

“It’s tragic when these young folks get in and can’t get out, so just think about your family,” said Williams.

Tuesday, May 19, 2020 a 19-year-old Georgia man went under while swimming in the pools beneath the falls.

Fischer Rescue Squad divers were not able to recover his body until two days later.

“When we went in diving on Tuesday, the water was still up to close to 2,000 cubic feet per second and it was almost impossible to keep your bearings. We’re experienced divers but for us it was still hard for us to get in and out, so somebody that’s not really experienced with swift water, they don’t know how to take care of themselves,” explained Williams.

An Indiana man also drowned while swimming at Little River Canyon National Preserve on Sunday.

“A lot of people when they come here, they come out when the water is calm, and they’ve been able to walk across. They come back when the water’s running at 2,200 cubic feet per seconds and folks try to swim in the same water that they did when it was calm and they don’t use enough caution,” said Williams.

Williams told WHNT News 19 that to stay safe while visiting wild rivers, people should check the flow rates before heading out.

“When the water gets up really high, the undertow is a lot worse and the current goes in a different directions and it’s hard to swim in,” explained Williams.