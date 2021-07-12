Republican Jessica Taylor enters Alabama U.S. Senate race, visits Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Birmingham-area businesswoman Jessica Taylor visited Huntsville Monday as part of the kickoff to her 2022 bid to for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by retiring U.S. Senator Richard Shelby.

Taylor, a native of Calhoun County, said she is the conservative political outsider Alabama needs.

“I’m a fighter, and I’ll never stop fighting for our conservative values,” Taylor said.

In 2010, she founded Azimuth, a full-service grant-consulting firm, according to her campaign biography. She currently serves as the company’s chairwoman and chief vision officer. Azimuth works with nonprofit organizations, government entities and for-profit clients to research, acquire, and manage grant funding, the campaign bio said.

Taylor said her business experience and her commitment to hard work are what sets her apart in the race for the U.S. Senate seat.

“We’ve got a RINO, a lobbyist and a career politician who has been in office longer than I’ve been on this planet,” Taylor said. “We need somebody new who is a fighter and proven. I’ve grown my small business for the last 11 years to a million-dollar company servicing governmental organizations, non-profits and school systems around the globe.”

Taylor enters a GOP race which already includes Katie Britt, a former Shelby aide and CEO of the Business Council of Alabama, Huntsville-area U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks and Lynda Blanchard, a Montgomery businesswoman and former U.S. Ambassador to Slovenia.

She lives in Birmingham with her three children Sam, Fair, and Jackson, according to her campaign bio.