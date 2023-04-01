NORTH ALABAMA (WHNT) — News 19 is monitoring multiple reports of damage and people without power as strong storms moved through the Tennessee Valley in the early morning hours of Saturday.

Strong storms caused damage that has been reported in northern Madison County, Jackson County, and Marshall County.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is assessing damage in the northern part of the county and asks that people avoid the area of US Hwy 231, Lincoln Road, and Borderline Road area in the Hazel Green community.

The Madison County Coroner Dr. Tyler Berryhill confirmed that an elderly woman was killed after the storms impacted her home on Borderline Road. She was pronounced dead on scene shortly after 4:00 a.m., according to Berryhill.

Madison County Commission Chairman Mac Mccutcheon said that there were five total injuries. Two people were treated on scene, and three others were transported to Huntsville Hospital by HEMSI.

Don Webster with HEMSI told News 19 that two of the people transported to the hospital are in serious but stable condition, and one person is in critical condition.

The full statement on storm damage from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office is below:

“Avoid the area of US Hwy 231, Lincoln Road, and Borderline Road area in the Hazel Green community. Emergency crews are present in the area assessing the storm damage. Multiple homes and businesses have been damaged in the area. There are trees and power lines down, and some of them are blocking roadways, creating dangerous situations. Multiple areas of the northern portion of Madison County have received storm damage. Multiple agencies of first responders are checking roadways for trees or power lines down in that particular area. Multiple agencies are working to check on residences and businesses in the Hazel Green area. This area has received a lot of storm damage. We are asking people to stay out of this particular area, do not come to look at the storm damage. There are live power lines that are down in yards and roadways and are extremely dangerous. Multiple agencies are assisting with searching for homes in the Hazel Green community. We do not know the extent of the damage, as we will need to wait until daylight to survey the area.” Madison County Sheriff’s Office

News 19 has also recieved reports of damage in Jackson County. There are a few power outages impacting customers in the county, according to the Jackson County Emergency Management Agency (EMA).

There are trees down across several roads in Jackson County including County Road 415, County Road 23, in the 2700 block of County Road 44 and on County Road 42 near Walnut Street in the Fackler Area.

The Marshall County EMA reported trees down on Fry Gap Road and the Marshall County Volunteer Fire Department was responding.

You can see other storm damage reports from the Tennessee Valley below.