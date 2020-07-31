Reports: Brewers vs. Cardinals game postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests

Miller Park is seen March 24, 2020, in Milwaukee. The Brewers were supposed to host Opening Day on Thursday, but the season start was postponed by Major League Baseball because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

(WFRV) – According to reports, the Milwaukee Brewers home opener at Miller Park has been postponed.

Tweets by MLB Network insider Jon Heyman indicated multiple Cardinals players had tested positive for COVID-19, information later confirmed by multiple outlets. The reports say the Cardinals are isolating in their hotel room and not going to the ballpark.

According to Heyman, multiple positive tests on the Cardinals forced the postponement.

Brewers-Cardinsls game tonight postponed due to positive test — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 31, 2020

Sources: Cardinals had positive tests, forcing postponement — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 31, 2020

The news follows a week of several MLB postponements due to positive tests. More than a dozen Miami Marlins players tested positive, forcing Miami to postpone its season. The Philadelphia Phillies’ home series against Toronto was postponed due to two staffers testing positive.

Friday was set to be the home opener at Miller Park, celebrating 50 years of Brewers baseball. Local 5 News has reached out to Brewers executives for comment and is waiting for any additional information.

If the series is postponed, it could have wide-ranging impacts on the NL Central race, with the Cardinals visiting Milwaukee for just one weekend in the 60-game season. The Brewers wrap up the season in St. Louis at the end of September.

Stay tuned to this story for updates.