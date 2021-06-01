REPORT: Where do Alabama cities rank on 2021’s best & worst places to raise a family?

A new survey from WalletHub has listed the best and worst cities to raise a family in the United States.

The report considered almost 50 different metrics in what are considered to be “essential family dynamics,” including cost of housing, local school and healthcare system, and recreational opportunities. The findings were listed in order to provide prospective moving families with a better sense of some of America’s cities.

Out of all major cities in Alabama, Huntsville ranked the highest at 68, while Mobile, Montgomery, and Birmingham ranked 154, 173 and 177, respectively. The report listed a total of 182 cities nationwide.

When further broken down, Huntsville ranks 99th in family fun, 141st in health and safety, 117th in education and child care, 39th in affordability, and 57th in socio-economics.

The report found Overland Park, Kan. as the best place in the nation to raise a family, followed by Fremont, Calif., Irvine, Calif., Plano, Texas, and Columbia, Md. Detroit, Mich. came in dead last.