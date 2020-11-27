Report: Skeletal remains found in western Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found inside a building in western Jefferson County on Thanksgiving Day.

Al.com reports that a man was walking in the woods behind his mother’s home in the Sylvan Springs/Mulga area when the body was found at about 1:45 p.m. in the 5700 block of Woodland Drive.

He told investigators he came upon a metal building that had been overtaken by brush and managed to open the building to see what was inside. They say he found what appeared to be skeletal remains.

Al.com says that deputies arrived on the scene and confirmed the bones were human.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office retrieved the remains and will perform an autopsy to determine identification and cause and manner of death.

Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates said evidence at the scene suggests the remains might be those of a 54-year-old white male who at one time lived in Hueytown.