Report: Shelby, Tuberville didn’t respond to question on whether Trump won the election

The U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. (August 2019)

(CBS News) – In a report conducted by CBS News, they asked all 50 GOP senators whether they agree with Trump that he won the election. Only 5 responded.

The full article can be read here.

On Wednesday, former President Trump did a round of cable news interviews in the wake of conservative Rush Limbaugh’s death.

During some of the interviews former President Trump expressed his belief that he won the 2020 election. Saying that he won “substantially” and calling the election “stolen” and “rigged.”

To get a sense of GOP senators’ loyalty to former President Trump, CBS News contacted all 50 Republican Senate offices over two days.

They asked “Do you agree with President Trump that he – and not President Joe Biden – won the November election?”

45 offices ignored CBS News. Of the 5 GOP senators who responded, none of them were Alabama Senators Richard Shelby or Tommy Tuberville.