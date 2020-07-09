Report: Daphne police officers refused service at Five Guys restaurant

DAPHNE, Ala. – Daphne police are investigating an incident that happened at a Five Guys restaurant in the city after four officers were denied service.

The officers said they went to the restaurant Tuesday night and six employees turned their backs as they entered, and one reportedly said, “I’m not serving them.”

Management of the restaurant would not comment to the media but reportedly told one protestor outside the restaurant they’re looking at security footage and interviewing others in the restaurant to understand what happened.

In a statement released late Wednesday afternoon, Daphne police say they are working through this situation with complete cooperation from Five Guys and the action of a few employees does not represent the restaurant.