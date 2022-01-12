Repeat child sex offender in Alabama sentenced to over 10 years in prison

A man previously convicted for possession of child pornography was sentenced to 135 months in prison to be followed by supervised release for life. Judge’s gavel, Themis sculpture and collection of legal books on the brown background.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WHNT) — A man previously convicted for possession of child pornography was sentenced to 135 months in prison to be followed by supervised release for life.

A federal judge handed that sentence down to Michael Edward Horton of Bessemer on January 11.

The 52-year-old pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography On October 13, 2021.

According to court documents, law enforcement received several cyber tips in March 2020 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that images of child pornography had been uploaded to an Instagram account registered to Horton.

That April, a state search warrant was obtained for Horton’s home and agents seized two cell phones.

A forensic review of one of those cell phones revealed 95 images and 28 videos of children being sexually exploited.

Horton said in a statement that his exchange of child pornography began in 2019 and was primarily done through Instagram, Wickr, Telegram, and Tumblr. Horton had previously been convicted of first-degree sexual abuse of a child in 1998 in the Ninth Judicial Circuit of Alabama.