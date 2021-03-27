Repaving work planned Monday at Owens Cross Roads intersection

OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. – If you commute into and out of Huntsville via US-431, chances are, you’ve gotten stuck at the light at Wilson Mann Road.

That may not be the case for much longer.

Saturday, Owens Cross Roads Police said repaving work is scheduled for Monday, March 29, weather permitting.

The work will be done on the east side of the intersection.

After the repaving work is done, the wiring under the road will be permanently repaired and the light will be put back into traffic detection mode (where the lights for Wilson Mann traffic only change when cars are waiting at the light).

The light currently functions in timer mode and regularly stops traffic on US-431, according to police.