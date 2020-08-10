Rep. Aderholt talks latest executive order at Guntersville Rotary Club lunch

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – Congressman Robert Aderholt made one of his first large public speeches since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday in Guntersville.

Representative Aderholt spoke to members of the Guntersville Rotary Club at Gunter’s Landing. He discussed what is happening right now at both the national and state level, including the unemployment rate and what could be next now that President Donald Trump signed an executive order to help out the millions affected by COVID-19.

The congressman said he believes the executive order was a smart move by the President to get negotiations in Congress going again.

“What we see now is going to help the American people, no question. $400 a week in additional unemployment money is big. For people making under $100,000, not paying the social security tax, or it’s being deferred is a big deal. So, whether you’re employed or unemployed, it will for the average American, it’s going to make an impact,” said Rep. Aderholt.

Aderholt also discussed the importance of everyone doing their census to ensure the state of Alabama keeps all seven of the congressional seats it currently has, and increase the amount of federal funding available to the state in different situations.