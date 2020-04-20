‘Reopen Alabama’ rally urges government to open economy sooner than later

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — Less than two dozen people gathered at the Madison County Courthouse Monday afternoon for a “Reopen Alabama” rally.

The rally was initiated by Justin Armstrong, who posted on Facebook about his situation and desire to make a stand. Armstrong lost his job, and after applying for unemployment and being denied, he knew he had to do something.

“Now I’m going to have to wait more weeks to get a paycheck, we might be working by then, and what do I do about the money I’ve had to borrow from family and friends?” Armstrong said.

Several men, women, and children participated with signs and flags.

Another particpant, Jeff Hoff, said he’s not been greatly impacted by the COVID-19 restrictions, but wanted to stand up for what he believes is right.

“I see the folks around me that are hurting, and I felt it was important to come out and say something,” Hoff said.

Different people at the rally had different messages, but all want the same outcome.

“If you’re immune-compromised or elder then stay home, but the general public needs to go back to normal,” said Molly Hines, who brought her children to the rally with her.

Hines said her family travels regularly for doctors appointments for her son, and since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, all of his appointments have been canceled.

“Now they’re putting his health at risk,” she said.

Armstrong and others argued that following safety guidelines while businesses are operating is doable, and they want to go back to work.

“I’m going to follow the rules because I’m smart and I don’t want to get sick,” Armstrong said.

‘This has gone too far for too long,” Hines said. ” They’re putting people at risk that don’t need to be at risk.”

Participants hope that state and local government will hear their cause and take action.

“Hopefully the pressure that they see today will get pushed up the chain,” Hoff said.

Several participants said they’ll continue coming back until the government responds to their concerns.

In today’s COVID-19 response news conference, Mayor Tommy Battle said, with recommendations from Gov. Ivey, he anticipates most businesses to reopen in the next four weeks, with the first wave of openings coming on May 1st.