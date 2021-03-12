Rental assistance coming to those within Huntsville City Limits

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – There is good news for those within Huntsville City limits that need rental assistance.

The Huntsville City Council passed the last needed requirements to open the rental assistance portal which can be found on the Huntsville City website. For those that do not have internet access, a phone number has been set up to schedule a COVID safe interview to find out if someone is eligible for assistance. Dial 211.

The rental assistance portal is opening Monday, March 15th at 8 am.

Qualifications:

Households must have income at or below 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI). Madison County’s AMI can be found

One or more of the tenant household members have: Qualified for unemployment benefits; or Attest in writing that due to or during the pandemic, they: Experienced a reduction in household income; Incurred significant costs; or Experienced financial hardship Households must also demonstrate they: Are at risk of homelessness or housing instability by providing an eviction notice or past-due utility or rent notice; or Live in unsafe or unhealthy housing conditions

The unit you are renting must be your primary residence and be located within the city limits of Huntsville.

A Madison County Emergency Rental Assistance program is still in the works. The application opening on Monday is only for those inside Huntsville City limits.