Rent Sons expands services to include shopping assistance

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Rent Sons is a business that offers home services for residents in Madison County.

They have services like landscaping, painting, moving, and junk removal and now they are also offering shopping assistance for high-risk Alabamians.

On there website, there is now a section labeled ‘Special Delivery Services During COVID-19’

“I’m proud to be a part of something that, is doing all we’re doing that we can help all of those affected. We really are all in this together.”

“This has been our heart for three years, now we’re like literally doing it in a time when it’s actually a big deal, and we really need people to serve,” says Lakin Little

Visit RentSons.com for more information on how you can get help or help out.