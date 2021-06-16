Rent assistance available ahead of CDC eviction ban expiration

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention order halting some evictions is set to expire at the end of the month and there is no indication if the eviction ban will be extended again.

The CDC first implemented an eviction moratorium in March of 2020.

“It’s been a really long year for both landlords and tenants with all of the changes and the bans and the rental assistance,” says attorney Sarah Taggart.

Federal CARES Act money arrived in Alabama to aide with rental assistance in January of 2021, nearly a year after the pandemic hit.

“All sorts of other organizations got aide but none was given to landlords so the can just kept getting kicked further and further down the road,” says Taggart.

Attorney Sarah Taggart says the Emergency Rental Assistance funding is helpful but came a little late.

“If in March of last year they had said as a government we think it makes no sense to displaced people. ‘landlords you cannot evict but here is rental assistance to help both parties during this time…’ If they had done that at the onset which to me makes sense you’re telling landlords you’re gonna need to keep people in place but you’re saying here’s the money to help with that,’ says Taggart.

The CDC eviction moratorium is set to expire on June 30.

“So you’re sort of in a situation where the eviction ban could extend and then it could be struck down. It could be struck down tomorrow it could be it could end as its supposed to so there’s no real rhyme or reason to what’s going to happen to it,” says Taggart.

But the good news is if you’re behind on rent due to pandemic related hardship, there is help available.

“But you do have to apply. The rental assistance is not going to come to you you have to go out and actively seek it,” says Taggart.

Taggart says now is the time to apply for emergency rental assistance if you need it.

To apply for assistance through the state of Alabama click here

To apply for assistance through Madison County click here

To apply for assistance through the City of Huntsville click here