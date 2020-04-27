Remembering the tornado outbreak of April 27, 2011

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — Nine years ago, on April 27, 2011, one of the biggest tornado outbreaks in United States history devastated the Tennessee Valley area.

62 tornadoes touched down in Alabama, with 39 of those in the Tennessee Valley. 253 people were killed and over 2,000 people were injured around the state.

The Madison County Commission Chairman of the time, Mike Gillespie, said it was a devastating day for lots of people.

“The first one that hit was devastating and it wiped out lots of homes, lots of businesses in the area out off Jordan Lane,” said Gillespie.

There are plenty of businesses in Harvest now, but Gillespie said after the tornado outbreak, everything in the area was destroyed, except for the Redstone Federal Credit Union that was still standing. It quickly became the command post for getting important information out into a hurting community.

Gillespie said he and the Madison County Sheriff at the time, Sheriff Dorning, went out to survey the situation. “As we were approaching that area, dispatchers called and said: ‘You are heading towards a tornado,’ and routed us around an area that another one was coming through.”

During the days prior, Gillespie and other Madison County leaders focused on making plans for the community and prepared as best as they could. What they didn’t anticipate, though, was the loss of all power because the TVA transmission lines were down, said Gillespie.

Houses and businesses across the Valley were without power, hot water, ice, and more.

But even during the dire circumstances, members around the community found ways to come together and give back.

“Neighbors who had lived in neighborhoods together for years had never met each other until this happened,” said Gillespie. “We heard about neighborhood barbecues. People were emptying their freezers because frozen goods were not frozen. They were going to lose their food, it was going to spoil, so they decided to have barbecues.”

Gillespie says the images of April 27, 2011, will always stay with him, but so will the community’s response. The biggest thing Gillespie learned was that there is no storm that the community can’t get through.

“The only way we got through that time was by working together,” said Gillespie. “The only way we are going to get through this time is by working together.”

Whether it’s a tornado outbreak, or a global pandemic, our community is stronger together. Just like nine years ago, we will get through this as well.