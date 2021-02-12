Remembering RJ Holcomb during Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week

SCOTTSBORO, Ala.- Congenital Heart Defect (CHD) Awareness Week ends on Feb 14, 2021.

Before it is over, News 19 wanted to share the story of a sweet 22-month-old Jackson County boy and his family.

RJ Holcomb passed away on Jan. 31, 2020 after a blood clot let go according to his father, Craig.

RJ had a long list of congenital heart defects.

Craig described them to News 19 as his heart was backwards and on the wrong side of his body, he did not have a spleen, and his lungs were not connected to his heart.

RJ underwent his first heart surgery at seven days old.

In the precious boy’s memory, his family and an area motorcycle group are hosting the second annual “Ridin’ for RJ” Motorcycle Ride on May 15, 2021.

The poker run, which costs $15 per motorcycle and $10 for extra riders, begins at Gear Jammers in Scottsboro and ends at Redbucks in Huntland, TN.

Barbecue plates and a silent auction will also be located at the end of the ride.

When the event was initially started last year, the money would have gone to the Holcomb’s to help pay for medical expenses as they anxiously awaited a heart transplant for RJ.

He died before he was able to get a transplant.

Holcomb and the original organizers decided to continue hosting the event in RJ’s memory and donating all proceeds to the Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit at Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham.

“I don’t know that you’ll ever find a cure for Congenital Heart Disease. It’s a birth defect. They think a lot of it is caused by genetics, to my understanding, but maybe through some money that is donated and their research they can figure out ways to better treat the children born that are born with a congenital heart defect,” said Holcomb.

He said he never knew much about heart defects until after RJ was diagnosed, but spoke with at least three other families in Jackson County who had a loved one with CHD.

In 2020, they raised just over $5,000, but Holcomb told News 19 that based on doubling the number of sponsors this year, they are expecting a larger turnout for the ride, too.