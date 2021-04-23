Remembering 2011 tornado outbreak that killed 240 Alabamians

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On April 27, 2011, 62 tornadoes swept across Alabama, killing 240 and injuring more than 1,000 in one of the most devastating severe weather outbreaks to ever strike the United States. To commemorate the day, the National Weather Service has launched a special webpage to remember the event.

Of those 62 tornadoes, 11 were of EF-4 intensity or greater, according to a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration press release. Three EF-5 tornadoes struck, the most since the Super Outbreak of April 3, 1974. They were the first EF-5s seen in Alabama since April 8, 1998.

The April 27 outbreak “was the 2nd deadlied ever in the state and the 5th deadliest ever recorded in the U.S. It was also the costliest natural disaster in Alabama history.”

“This day will live forever in the hearts and memories of Alabamians,” reads the memorial site’s homepage dedication, “and the scars left on the Alabama landscape will be visible for years to come. Despite the destruction left behind, there were immediate visions of redevelopment and growth.”

NOAA said more than 1,000 miles of tornado tracks were observed in the state, and more than half the the state’s 67 counties experienced tornado damage.

The new webpage commemorates the 10th anniversary of the outbreak and will include “a dedication to those that lost their lives that day, an extended section with first hand survivor accounts, interviews and videos, and expanded meteorological information, photos, and track maps.”

The site went live on April 23 at noon EST.