LAUDERDALE CO, Ala. (WHNT) – If you were affected by the severe storms that occurred March 31 through April 1 in Lauderdale County, you may qualify for assistance.

The Small Business Administration (SBA) has included Lauderdale County in their assistance to the counties that Lauderdale borders in Tennessee. Lauderdale County is also in the process of potentially qualifying for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) relief.

SBA is providing Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) to the affected areas. The amount of each loan is determined by the SBA. Assistance is only available to entities and their owners who cannot provide their own recovery from non-government sources.

Applicants should register online for disaster assistance or download the FEMA app to be considered. If online or mobile access is unavailable, applicants can call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362

The deadline to return economic injury applications is January 8, 2024.