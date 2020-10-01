Registration starts next week for limited whiskeys at ABC stores

MADISON, Ala. — Whiskey connoisseurs looking for limited releases will only have one North Alabama ABC store they can go to for a shot at taking home something unique.

The Alabama Beverage Control Board said Thursday it is preparing to release the state’s allocation of hard-to-get whiskeys on Nov. 9.

Beginning next week on Oct. 5 and ending Oct. 25, Alabama residents who are of legal drinking age will be able to enter the Alabama ABC Select Spirits 2020 Limited Release Sweepstakes. 100 winners will be drawn at random from each of the 8 locations to buy some highly coveted whiskey brands.

More than 100 limited whiskeys will be available, including Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon.

Only eight stores in the state will get the whiskeys. In North Alabama, the only location will be ABC Store #53, located at 8115 Hwy. 72 West in Madison.

Other participating store locations are:

ABC Store #4 – 1199 S. Donahue Dr., Auburn, AL 36830

ABC Store #55 – 201 Rele St., Mountain Brook, AL 35223

ABC Store #58 – 3232 Galleria Cir., Ste. 110, Hoover, AL 35244

ABC Store #67 – 160 Baldwin Sq., Fairhope, AL 36532

ABC Store #87 – 6941 Bellingrath Rd., Theodore, AL 36582

ABC Store #102 – 3420 McFarland Blvd. East, Tuscaloosa, AL 35405

ABC Store #175 – 2786 Eastern Blvd., Montgomery, AL 36117

People who want to enter the sweepstakes will need an Alabama driver’s license. It is also open to active-duty military who are stationed in the state and can provide proof of current Alabama residency.

Sweepstakes winners will be notified by ABC on Oct. 27 and awarded a specific place in line (place 1 through 100) for the event at their chosen locations. Winning a place in line does not guarantee any specific product.

There also will be a walk-up line at each location where people will be allowed to enter the store after sweepstakes winners have made their purchases.

Due to current COVID-19 protocols, the public is not allowed on ABC store property before 8 a.m., when on-site registration opens for sweepstakes winners and walk-up line participants.

Full terms and conditions are available on the ABC Board website.