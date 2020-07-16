Registration open for the Star Market’s annual Charity Golf Classic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Star Market is hosting its 11th annual Charity Golf Classic on Saturday, September 14th at the Ledges Golf Course.

This Charity Golf Tournament benefits two organizations: the Military Child Education Coalition and the National Children’s Advocacy Center.

The event will have food and beverage vendors set up at the holes as well as raffles, a hole-in-one competition, and goodie bags.

Organizers say the shotgun start is at 11:30 a.m. with a banquet and award ceremony following the tournament at 6:00 p.m.

Golfers can register here: https://www.huntsvillestarmarket.com/index.cfm?pagePath=Charity_Classic/Team_Signup&id=52690

