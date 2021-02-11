Registration open for ‘Scale Back Alabama’ fitness challenge

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Registration is now underway for the annual ‘Scale Back Alabama’ fitness program.

The free, statewide, 10-week wellness challenge gives participants a way to get healthy and have fun while doing it. This year’s challenge will be entirely virtual. In past years, the program has encouraged participants to lose 10 pounds in 10 weeks. This year, however, weight loss is entirely optional and participants will have the ability to set up to three of their own wellness goals.

The program can be completed either individually or as a team. Participants will be sent weekly emails with fitness resources and tips and invites to participate in virtual challenges. Challenge winners will be awarded Amazon e-gift cards.

Huntsville mayor Tommy Battle says he will be participating alongside his teammate, City Attorney Trey Riley.

“I participate each year with City Attorney Trey Riley and am glad that I have an accountability partner. While teams are optional this year, I highly suggest finding someone that will participate with you and encourage you to reach your goal.” Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle

Registration is open now through March 28th. You can register for free on Scale Back Alabama’s website. The program begins on March 1st.