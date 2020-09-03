Registration open for 2020 Chick-Fil-A North Alabama Race Series

The 10th annual CHICK-FIL-A NORTH ALABAMA RACE SERIES – ATHENS 10K/5K/1 MILE RUN is going virtual for 2020. Race organizers are challenging people to get off the couch and run to support the Marching Indians.

ATHENS, Ala. – The annual Chick-fil-A North Alabama Race Series – the Athens 10K, 5K, and 1-mile run will be virtual for its 10th year. And registration is now open.

Organizers say they are challenging people to get off the couch and run to support the ward-winning East Limestone Band Program, the Marching Indians.

The annual race has support from the community, averaging 400+ runners each race, according to organizers.

“The race has always been such a big part of how we try to positively impact our community so we’re very excited to still be able to make it happen,” said Hope Carter, Marketing Director for Chick-Fil-A of Athens. “We love being able to support The East Limestone Marching Band in this way!”

Virtual Race Instructions:

Register any time before September 25, 2020

Go Run the distance you registered for any time between September 5 to September 26 by 11 a.m.

Submit your time online or download the new IYR Virtual app to your phone for free and use it to automatically record and upload your time to the race website.

The Marching Indian band is student-led, allowing students to grow not only as musicians but as leaders, managers, and innovators. This band is also 100 percent self-supporting; they receive no special funding from Limestone County Schools.

“We appreciate Chick-Fil-A’s continued partnership with The East Limestone Band,” said East Limestone Band Director Jennifer Janzen. “I promise these talented kids will turn every dollar into music! I hope will join us in supporting this exceptional program committed to growing great kids,” said Janzen.

For more information or to register: https://chickfilaathens5k10k.itsyourrace.com/register/

Tag @cfaathens_al and @east_limestone_band on Instagram and use the hashtag #CFAAthensALVirtualRace to share where the race series is taking you this year.