Registration for alligator hunts opens June 2

(Photo by Angela Regner, provided by Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources)

Alabama’s alligator hunt season opens June 2 at 8 a.m.

A total of 260 tags will be distributed across five hunting zones in the state. Registration has to be finished by 8 a.m. June 2.

Registration is only open to Alabama residents and Alabama lifetime license holders who are age 16 and older.

Hunters will be randomly selected by computer to receive one alligator possession tag each. The tags are not transferable.

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says it uses a random selection process with a preference point system that increases the likelihood of repeat registrants being selected for a hunt as long as they continue to apply. The more years an applicant participates in the registration, the higher the likelihood of being selected.

The season for each of the five zones varies. They all begin in August.

To register for the 2020 alligator hunts, visit www.outdooralabama.com/alligators/alligator-hunting-season-alabama. Applicants can check their selection status on July 8, after 12 p.m., at https://publichunts.dcnr.alabama.gov/public. Those selected to receive a tag must confirm their acceptance online by 8 a.m., July 15.