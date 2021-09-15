Registered New York sex offender arrested in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. – A registered sex offender from New York was arrested in Decatur on Monday on two felony charges.

Decatur Police said they received a tip that Stephen Deshawn Skipwith, 50, had moved to Decatur and did not register with local law enforcement.

Officials said they also checked the address where Skipwith was living and discovered it was within 2,000 feet of a school and multiple child care facilities.

Skipwith was charged with adult sex offender – failure to register upon entering the state and adult sex offender – prohibited residence location.

According to officials, as part of adult sex offender registration requirements, a sex offender who declares they will be establishing a residence in Alabama is required by law to register with local law enforcement immediately upon entering the state.

Skipwith was taken to the Morgan County Correctional Facility in lieu of a $5,000 bond.