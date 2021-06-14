Regions donates $250K to fund AAMU scholarships

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Regions Foundation recently donated $250,000 to support scholarship opportunities at Alabama A&M University (AAMU).

According to a news release from the university, 91% of students at AAMU receive some sort of financial aid, 77% are Pell grant-eligible, and 49% come from households where the expected family contribution is zero dollars.

“Regions has been a tremendous partner to Alabama A&M University, not only in its prudent management of the institution’s fiscal resources, but also through its ongoing philanthropic investments,” said AAMU President Andrew Hugine, Jr.

Prior to this donation, the foundation contributed $50,000 in the fall of 2020 to assist students impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Alabama A&M’s mission to equip students to excel directly aligns with our vision for creating more inclusive prosperity,” said Sean Kelly, Regions Bank’s Huntsville market executive. “This grant from the Regions Foundation will make a meaningful difference for students – not only today, but also in the future as they pursue and achieve successful, rewarding careers.”

For more information regarding scholarship opportunities with Alabama A&M University, visit www.aamu.edu.