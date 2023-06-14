HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – From clothing swaps to game nights, Regale Cupcakery in Huntsville always has something for everyone — including fun-flavored cupcakes!

The shop’s owner, Travonee Simelton, has mastered several different creative flavors since opening his brick-and-mortar in December 2021.

The most popular flavor is Lavender Lemon Berry — a lemon cake with a hint of lavender, filled with a mixed berry sauce and a mixed berry frosting. Simelton, however, says his favorite is the “Tomato Soup” cupcake, which is Regale’s take on a carrot of spice cake.

Tomato Soup Cupcake (courtesy: Regale Cupcakery) Lavender Lemon Berry Cupcake (courtesy: Regale Cupcakery)

However, on top of serving delicious cupcakes, cinnamon rolls and cookies, the cupcakery also hosts a ‘baker’s dozen’ of events throughout the year. Some of his upcoming events include:

To hear more about Regale Cupcakery, their baked goods or their upcoming events, check out the full interview above.