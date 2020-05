A new type of scam is targeting Joe Wheeler EMC members.

According to the utility, one member said they got a call from a scammer who claimed the member was owed a refund.

The scammer said the member would need to give personal information to get it.

Joe Wheeler EMC said they will never call and ask for personal information. Members are encouraged to hang up on any call claiming to be JWEMC and call them directly at (256) 552-2300.