Reese’s made a breakfast cake so you can have dessert in the morning

(CNN) — Reese’s wants to encourage you to satisfy your sweet tooth not long after you wake up.

The candy company is launching a peanut butter and chocolate Snack Cake, which it’s billing as a “mid-morning snack.” The product will come in a two-cake package for $1.99, and will officially hit stores nationwide in December, joining a huge line of Reese’s products including Reese’s Puffs breakfast cereal.

It may sound like a recipe for a morning sugar high and subsequent sugar crash. But you’re not alone if you crave sugar before lunch, according to research Reese’s cited: 83% of adults in the US say they have indulged in dessert before noon in the past month, according to a survey from SightX, a market research software company.

“We wanted to create the perfect treat for Reese’s fans to satisfy that mid-morning sweet tooth,” Mike Orr, a brand manager of grocery and snack brands at Reese’s owner Hershey, said in a press release. “We know that sometimes you just don’t want to wait until lunch.”

Reese’s isn’t the only brand capitalizing on more Americans eating at home during the pandemic in harried times. Kraft recently rebranded its Kraft Macaroni and Cheese Dinner to add the word “breakfast” to the box, hoping the label would take away some of the shame associated with parents serving their kids easy-to-make non-breakfast foods in the morning.