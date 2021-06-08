Redstone Village residents, community unite for virtual trek across scenic trail

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Redstone Village Senior Living is once again hosting a virtual trek of the North County Scenic Trail as part of “Walk to Wellness” month.

The facility’s goal is to have 200 residents and associate virtually walking the trail, which stretches across eight states and 4,600 miles. The physical trail stretches from Vermont to North Dakota for a total of 106,471,160 steps.

Each participant will receive a pedometer with an activity log to track their steps from walking and other forms of exercise. In addition, each Wednesday in June, Redstone Village residents will receive a special dining menu to correspond with where the team is virtually in the trail.

