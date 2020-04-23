Redstone Federal Credit Union planning to reopen lobbies April 27

Redstone Federal Credit Union plans to reopen its lobbies on Monday, April 27 with special procedures in place.

In a news release Thursday, the credit union said in order to protect customers and employees from the coronavirus, the following measures are being implemented:

Limited number of members will be allowed in the branch at one time

Members will be asked to maintain 6 feet of distance from others

Members waiting to enter the branch will be guided to a designated area until assistance is available in the lobby

Plexiglass sneeze guards have been installed at each teller station and at Member Service Representatives’ desks

“As an organization offering essential services, we know we must return to full operation. However, we are doing so with an abundance of caution and offering as many safeguards as possible,’’ said Joe Newberry, President and CEO in a statement.

Branch hours will continue to be Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Appointments are no longer needed. RFCU added their branches are cleaned and sanitized nightly.