REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – The Sikorsky S-97 RAIDER took to the sky outside the company’s test center for the first time.

The Sikorsky and Lockheed Martin team based in Huntsville showcased the aircraft’s capabilities for Army Aviators during a test flight at Redstone Arsenal. Test flight organizers said they would show how incredibly agile, maneuverable and quiet the helicopter is.