Helicopters hovering over Huntsville? Redstone’s conducting routine operations

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Military helicopters have been conducting routine operations around Huntsville this week.

Team Redstone officials confirm the flights were part of the test and evaluation mission performed by highly trained experimental test pilots at the U.S. Army Redstone Test Center, or RTC.

The test and evaluation mission remains critical to the warfighter and maintaining the readiness of our national defense.

Test pilots adhere to all Federal Aviation Administration, or FAA, regulations.