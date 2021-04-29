Top Army official visits Redstone Arsenal

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – The second in command for the United States Army visited Redstone Arsenal Thursday.

Vice Chief of Staff of the Army General Joseph Martin met with leadership from around the installation to get updates on readiness and modernization efforts, as well as quality of life improvements.

General Martin says it’s a place that is more than an employer and economic driver.

“This installation is where you can see the future of the Army. This installation is the impetus, it’s the driving force for the army sustainment enterprise and that’s a global operation supporting 1.4 million Army employees if you will,” says General Martin.

General Martin says he was impressed by the synergy, innovation and collaboration at Redstone.

“We spent years studying what we’re going to do. We’re in the process of developing capabilities to meet the requirements we have in the future. And today, I saw several of those capabilities that have been developed in short order, and it’s because of the innovation, the collaboration and the synergy that you’re seeing at places just like this at Redstone Arsenal,” says General Martin.

He says visits like this don’t come often and are invaluable.

“It’s so much easier to explain something when you say no, I’ve seen it with my own eyes. We’re talking about a particular capability, one of the, one of the vehicles that we’re looking at for air defense right now, today I put my hands on the prototype for that vehicle I saw I got a tour of it, and it’s I saw how promising it is it’s so much easier to have a discussion on that than going through a bunch of briefing charts calling people on the phone video teleconferencing with people,” says General Martin.