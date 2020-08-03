Space and Missile Defense Symposium goes virtual for 2020

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – The annual Space and Missile Defense Symposium will be held virtually August 4 and 5.

An agenda can be download on the symposium website.

LTG Daniel Karbler, commanding general of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, and Thomas Webber, director of the USASMDC Technical Center, will speak to attendees.

LTG Karbler will provide an SMDC update on Tuesday, August 4 from 9:45-10:30 a.m.

Webber will participate in an acquisition panel on Tuesday August 4 from 2:30-3:45 p.m. and a virtual fireside chat on Wednesday, August 5 from 10:15-10:45 a.m.

To register, visit the symposium website.