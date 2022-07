Many viewers have reached out to News 19 about smoke on or near Redstone Arsenal. (WHNT Photo)

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. (WHNT) – Several viewers have reached out to News 19 about smoke on or near Redstone Arsenal.

There’s no need to worry – Team Redstone said it’s just a test.

Arsenal officials said a test range on the south end of the installation will be active from 6:30 a.m.-noon Friday. The test will produce a large plume of smoke and a louder than normal detonation.