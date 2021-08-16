Redstone Gateway adding $65M engineering and R&D facilities

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Developers are investing $65 million in additional Redstone Gateway office buildings.

KBR, an engineering firm that provides military systems services for the U.S. and allied nations, will occupy around 90% of a 172,500 square foot office facility and around half of a 45,000 square foot Research and Development facility.

Both projects are scheduled for shell completion in the fourth quarter of 2022, with KBR expected to move in during the first quarter of 2023.

Developer COPT plans to invest around $65 million in the two new developments.

KBR Government Solutions President Byron Bright said in a news release the company is excited about the new development.

“Meeting the needs of our customers is crucial and being in close proximity to quickly address what’s required makes good business sense,” Bright said.

According to COPT Chief Operating Officer Todd Hartman, when KBR’s new space is done there will be more than 1.8 million square feet in facilities at the Gateway, which is located just outside Redstone Arsenal’s Gate 9 on Research Park Boulevard.