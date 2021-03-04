Redstone Arsenal to allow more workers on the installation

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Redstone Arsenal will start allowing more employees back on the installation with a move to Health Protection Condition Bravo. A release from Redstone said the move is effective immediately.

Arsenal leaders say that Department of Defense standards allow for a lower HPCON level because of the current conditions in the community: a downward trajectory in the number of new cases, capacity to treat, capacity to test, and a low infection rate in the surrounding community.

Redstone leaders have taken a “deliberate and measured approach to reopening installation services.” This change will allow the installation to accommodate a larger percentage of workforce through the gates. The news release says tenant commanders will determine their organizations’ needs for their workforce.

The release does not say what percentage of the workforce will return to Redstone Arsenal. It said employees should stay in contact with their direct supervisory chain for detailed information about their individual work status.

Note from Redstone Arsenal: Redstone continues to follow Centers for Disease Control health and safety precautions, and adheres to the current DoD mask mandate for federal installations.