Redstone Arsenal reopens to recreation users

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – If you have a recreation badge for access to Redstone Arsenal, you’ll be able to use Arsenal facilities once again.

Redstone MWR announced Monday Recreation Badge Holders will be allowed back onto the Arsenal.

The free badge can be obtained by anyone at the Gate 9 Visitor’s Center after passing a background check.

For more information on the activities the badge covers call (256) 876-2073.

For eligibility information, visit the Gate 9 Visitor’s Center or call (256) 876-7738.