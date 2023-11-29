RREDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. (WHNT) — Redstone Arsenal is the workplace for more than 45-thousand people in the Tennessee Valley, but each year, it takes time to pull back the curtain on it’s operations.

Growth continues to be the best word to describe what’s happening on Redstone Arsenal.

This year the arsenal welcomed new organizations, employees, and building projects. One of the biggest areas of recent growth is with the FBI.

Johnnie Sharp Jr., the assistant director of the IT infrastructure division, says that growth will come from relocating workers from the DC metro area… As well as hiring in specialized fields like engineering, IT, and computer science.

“We currently have 1900 personnel on the ground and are presently on-track to have roughly 2,600 total personnel here by the end of next year,” Sharp said.

The FBI also has eight on-base construction projects going on, the largest of which is an innovation center which will focus on training efforts.

“The FBI is leading efforts to design new and unique training offerings but will also create a realistic yet safe mock environment where the FBI can execute training scenarios,” Sharp said.

The Arsenal also welcomed new two new organizations: the space development agency and the contested logistics cross functional team. Army Lieutenant General Chris Mohan says these organizations are essential.

“What it’s doing driving forward those technology leaps that we need to do in order for us to be prepared to defend our nation in any threat and in any environment,” Mohan said.

A cornerstone of Redstone Arsenal, NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center (MSFC), is all-in on Artemis. MSFC’s acting director Joseph Pelfrey says Artemis II is on track for a 2024 launch, and plans are in place for future missions.

“What’s more inspiring than sending humans to the moon and on to Mars? It’s a tremendous time to be a part of the agency and we have some big goals as a country that Marshall is leading the way to support achieving those goals.”

The Redstone Update was put on by the Huntsville – Madison County Chamber of Commerce.