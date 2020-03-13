Redstone Arsenal leaders monitoring coronavirus developments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. - With more than 40,000 people commuting to Redstone Arsenal daily, officials on the base say they're monitoring the developments of the COVID-19 coronavirus, with the best interest of the workforce in mind.

Arsenal officials sent out a video with the Garrison Commander and Fox Army Health Commander detailing how the Arsenal has developed a few different specified teams to focus on the developments of COVID-19.

A crisis action team will meet three times a week. It will focus on how to track, contain and prevent any potential viruses on base. Public affairs officers will also meet twice weekly, to ensure that educational messages are being shared to keep everyone who works on the Arsenal informed.

"As you read those announcements in your workplace, you can be assured that all of us, all of us that are charged with protecting you, all of us who are charged with providing you a safe and secure environment are doing so as a united front," explained COL Kelsey Smith.

Right now, Redstone Arsenal is operating normally. The Centers for Disease Control classified the area as health protection zero - the lowest rating for a health threat.