REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. (WHNT) – September is Suicide Awareness Month. Dozens joined members of Redstone Arsenal’s Army Substance Abuse Program to run on Redstone Arsenal Thursday to call awareness to suicide prevention.

“The last couple of years have been kind of hindered because of the COVID stuff, but we are bringing it back and we are going to keep it going every day and we’re here to do it all month long because it’s Suicide Awareness Month,” said Redstone Arsenal Garrison Commander, Col. Brian Cozine. “So today we are taking the opportunity to come out and recognize and bring to the community and Redstone Arsenal the importance of suicide awareness and prevention.”

According to the World Health Organization, an estimated 703,000 people take their lives globally in a year. For every suicide, there are an estimated 20 attempted suicides.

People from all over the city turned out to support the cause.

“It was my first time here doing it [the run] and it wasn’t bad. A little down, little up, so it was good,” one of the participants, Morgan Stockdill, said.

“Fifteen years of federal service working for the military, active duty Army, definitely have seen and witnessed both friends that have dealt with suicide and then also personal friends that have died of suicide,” said participant Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Strobel.

“We established 660 flags that we placed in front of the facility to represent the veterans that have died each month related to suicide. That represents the 22 a day, which they do pushups, that’s a big mission, they do 22 pushups a day. With things like the run here today. As well as keeping very close ties to people that are around us and understanding personalities and people. Everybody is kind of able to do that.”

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, here is a list of numbers to call:

Suicide and Crisis Lifeline – 988

The Veterans Crisis Line – Dial 988, then press 1